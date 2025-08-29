‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ Teaser Out: Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor Promise Fun-Filled Romantic Comedy - WATCH

Mumbai: The makers of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' have dropped the teaser of the movie, offering a glimpse into a funny tale revolving around the lead duo.

The newly released teaser of the film introduces Varun Dhawan's character as Sunny Sanskari, who appears to be naive by nature when he dresses as Baahubali and asks his friend Muntu, played by Abhinav Sharma, for feedback.

It is followed by the character reveal of Sanya Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and Rohit Saraf. According to the visuals, it is believed that Rohit and Sanya are a couple in love.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rohit Saraf plays the role of a rich man as per the teaser. The playful chemistry between Varun and Janhvi brings smiles to the faces of viewers.

The fans are now eagerly waiting for new updates regarding the film. The movie is directed by Sashank Khaitan, known for helming films such as 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Badrinath ki Dulhania', and 'Dhadak'.

Karan Johar's production, Dharma Movies, shared the teaser of the film on Friday. While sharing the teaser, the production house wrote, "Quick intro: Four people. Two heartbreakers. One wedding."

The film will hit theatres on October 2.

It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Plot details surrounding the romantic-comedy still remain unknown.

While Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are collaborating for the second time after 'Bawaal,' this film also marks the 'Baby John' actor's third venture with Khaitan after the successful 'Dulhania' films.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan also has Anurag Singh's 'Border 2' in the pipeline. It features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor & Sidharth Malhotra Promote ‘Param Sundari’ In Delhi With Dance, Street Food & Desi Swag