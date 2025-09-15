Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer OUT: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor Set Out To 'Make Explosive Entry Like Katrina Kaif' - WATCH

New Delhi: After months of anticipation, the makers of the upcoming romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari have released the official trailer, giving fans a first glimpse of what promises to be a delightful blend of romance, humour, and drama. The film features a star-studded cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra, and is already creating a buzz in Bollywood circles.

Karan Johar Unveils the Trailer

Bollywood’s prominent producer and filmmaker Karan Johar shared the trailer on his social media accounts, adding his signature flair to the announcement. Captioning the post, he wrote:

“Disclaimer: This festive season, the only ‘EX-xxxrtra’ thing served will be revenge and chaos!

#SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari - TRAILER OUT NOW!

See you in cinemas this Dussehra, 2nd October.”

This playful message hints at the film’s central theme of romantic revenge, set against the backdrop of festive celebrations, timed for the upcoming Dussehra holidays.

A Peek Into the Storyline

The trailer opens with a humorous yet heartfelt scene where Sunny (played by Varun Dhawan) gathers the courage to propose to Ananya (Sanya Malhotra), only to face an unexpected rejection. This marks the beginning of his romantic troubles.

Simultaneously, Tulsi (Janhvi Kapoor) experiences her own heartbreak when Vikram (Rohit Saraf) confesses that he cannot marry her.

Instead of giving up, Sunny and Tulsi decide to join forces in a quest to win back their ex-partners. The trailer teases a series of fun and chaotic events as the duo plans their revenge, promising plenty of twists, laughs, and emotional moments.

Memorable Moments from the Trailer

One of the standout moments in the trailer is a witty exchange between Sunny and Tulsi. Sunny tells Tulsi, “We have to make an explosive entry, like kat.” Tulsi, puzzled, thinks he said “CAT,” to which Sunny clarifies with a grin, “Not CAT, K A T, KAT, Katrina Kaif.”

The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for his work in successful Bollywood rom-coms that blend youthful energy with relatable emotions. With a talented cast and a proven director at the helm, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari aims to capture the festive spirit while telling a story about love, heartbreak, and the humorous journey of winning someone back.

Release Date

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is slated for release on 2 October 2025, just ahead of the Dussehra festival, ensuring it will be a perfect festive outing for families and young audiences alike.