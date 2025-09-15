Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2960183https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/sunny-sanskari-ki-tulsi-kumari-trailer-out-varun-dhawan-janhvi-kapoor-set-out-to-make-explosive-entry-like-katrina-kaif-watch-2960183.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SUNNY SANSKARI KI TULSI KUMARI

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer OUT: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor Set Out To 'Make Explosive Entry Like Katrina Kaif' - WATCH

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor team up for a chaotic romantic revenge plan in the trailer of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 02:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer OUT: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor Set Out To 'Make Explosive Entry Like Katrina Kaif' - WATCH(Image: Youtube Still)

New Delhi: After months of anticipation, the makers of the upcoming romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari have released the official trailer, giving fans a first glimpse of what promises to be a delightful blend of romance, humour, and drama. The film features a star-studded cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra, and is already creating a buzz in Bollywood circles.

Karan Johar Unveils the Trailer

Bollywood’s prominent producer and filmmaker Karan Johar shared the trailer on his social media accounts, adding his signature flair to the announcement. Captioning the post, he wrote:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“Disclaimer: This festive season, the only ‘EX-xxxrtra’ thing served will be revenge and chaos!
#SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari - TRAILER OUT NOW!
See you in cinemas this Dussehra, 2nd October.”

This playful message hints at the film’s central theme of romantic revenge, set against the backdrop of festive celebrations, timed for the upcoming Dussehra holidays.

Also Read | Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Song: 'Bijuria' Will Make You Wanna 'Get Up And Dance', Says Janhvi Kapoor

A Peek Into the Storyline

The trailer opens with a humorous yet heartfelt scene where Sunny (played by Varun Dhawan) gathers the courage to propose to Ananya (Sanya Malhotra), only to face an unexpected rejection. This marks the beginning of his romantic troubles.

Simultaneously, Tulsi (Janhvi Kapoor) experiences her own heartbreak when Vikram (Rohit Saraf) confesses that he cannot marry her.

Instead of giving up, Sunny and Tulsi decide to join forces in a quest to win back their ex-partners. The trailer teases a series of fun and chaotic events as the duo plans their revenge, promising plenty of twists, laughs, and emotional moments.

Memorable Moments from the Trailer

One of the standout moments in the trailer is a witty exchange between Sunny and Tulsi. Sunny tells Tulsi, “We have to make an explosive entry, like kat.” Tulsi, puzzled, thinks he said “CAT,” to which Sunny clarifies with a grin, “Not CAT, K A T, KAT, Katrina Kaif.”

Watch Trailer here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for his work in successful Bollywood rom-coms that blend youthful energy with relatable emotions. With a talented cast and a proven director at the helm, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari aims to capture the festive spirit while telling a story about love, heartbreak, and the humorous journey of winning someone back.

Release Date

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is slated for release on 2 October 2025, just ahead of the Dussehra festival, ensuring it will be a perfect festive outing for families and young audiences alike.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor at Zee's entertainment desk. Ahana is your next-door film critic, who loves examining movies from two dimensions. She will also be the first to pick a story wit... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK