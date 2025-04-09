Sunny Singh Reveals Childhood Obsession With Sanjay Dutt Ahead Of 'The Bhootnii' Release

As the release date for the horror action-comedy The Bhootnii draws near, excitement continues to build. Slated for a theatrical release on April 18, 2025, the film features a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan. The buzz around the film, amplified by a well-received trailer and recent cast appearances in Pune, has fans counting down the days.

A Childhood Dream Comes True

Sunny Singh, who plays a pivotal role as Shantanu in the film, recently opened up about his admiration for Sanjay Dutt. “The experience was extraordinary,” Sunny shared, adding, “I’ve been his fan since childhood and always dreamt of working with him. I never missed any of his films or songs. As a kid, I even tried to dress like him — his style, his walk, everything fascinated me.”

Finally Coming Together for 'The Bhootnii'

Sunny revealed that the two had intended to collaborate on a project in the past, but things didn’t align. “We had planned to work together a long time ago, but it didn’t materialize. After the lockdown, we reconnected, and The Bhootnii finally happened,” he said.

On and Off Set Camaraderie

The admiration doesn’t end with the cameras. Sunny explained how working with Sanjay Dutt wasn’t just fulfilling professionally but also personally. “It was an enriching experience to learn from him. Even off set, I always reach out to him for discussions,” Sunny added, highlighting their evolving bond.

About the Film

The Bhootnii is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, with Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt co-producing.

Watch the trailer here:

With its unique blend of horror and comedy and a powerhouse cast, the film is shaping up to be a big theatrical event this summer.