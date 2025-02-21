Superboys Of Malegaon: First Track BANDE Out, A Power-Packed Tribute To Dreams And Friendship

Mumbai: The makers of the much-awaited film "Superboys of Malegaon" have unveiled the first song from the drama, "Bande". Composed by the celebrated duo Sachin-Jigar, the track is a powerful musical tribute to resilience, passion, and the unbreakable spirit of dreamers.

Jointly sung by Divya Kumar, Sayee Gangan, and Sachin-Jigar, "Bande" enjoys the poignant lyrics by the legendary Javed Akhtar. The rousing energy of the song beautifully complements the inspiring journey of Nasir Shaikh— an amateur filmmaker from Malegaon who dares to make a film for the people, by the people.

"Bande" also marks a significant milestone for Tiger Baby Records, a music label helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Ankur Tewari.

"Superboys of Malegaon" represents the label’s first foray into the world of film music. Sharing the track on social media, director Reema Kagti wrote in the caption, "Malegaon - Where dreams and friends come together...Bande Out Now! #SuperboysOfMalegaon."

Made under the direction of Reema Kagti, "Superboys of Malegaon" has been written by Varun Grover.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti under the banner of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the project features an ensemble cast that includes Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and Anuj Singh Duhan in prominent roles, along with others.

The cinematography for the drama has been performed by Swapnil S. Sonawane, whereas Anand Subaya has looked after the editing.

The film has been inspired by the 2008 documentary "Supermen of Malegaon". "Superboys of Malegaon" has already garnered widespread acclaim at some prestigious festivals such as TIFF, BFI London Film Festival, Palm Springs International Film Festival, and Red Sea International Film Festival.

After premiering in the Gala section at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on 13 September 2024, the much-awaited drama is set to release in theatres on February 28, 2025, across India, the US, the UK, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand.