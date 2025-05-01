Superboys Of Malegaon Becomes Only Indian Film In Letterboxd’s Top 50 Of 2025

New Delhi: Superboys of Malegaon has achieved a remarkable feat, becoming the only Indian film to secure a spot in Letterboxd’s prestigious Top 50 Films of 2025. With a strong rating of 3.8, the film proudly claims the 23rd position on the global list, standing out among international titles.

This heartwarming true story of Nasir Sheikh and his friends—dreamers from the small town of Malegaon who embarked on a journey to create their own cinematic world—has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. The film, which debuted at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) as part of the World Premieres Gala program, has garnered both critical acclaim and immense love from viewers.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, Superboys of Malegaon is an Amazon MGM Original, brought to life by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. Written by Varun Grover, the film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in lead roles.

Currently streaming on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories, Superboys of Malegaon continues to make waves and inspire viewers globally.