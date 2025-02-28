Superboys Of Malegaon Premieres Today With Special Screenings Across India

New Delhi: Superboys of Malegaon has generated significant buzz since its announcement, and with the release of its gripping trailer, anticipation has reached new heights. Directed by Reema Kagti, the film tells the inspiring true story of Nasir Sheikh and his friends, a group of dreamers from the small town of Malegaon who set out to create their own cinematic world.

As the film hits theaters today, the team is hosting special screenings across major cities in India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru. This initiative will allow a wider audience to experience the powerful journey of passion, perseverance, and dreams on the big screen.

A collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios, Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, Superboys of Malegaon is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. The film, written by Varun Grover, features a talented ensemble cast including Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in the lead roles.

The film will be released across theaters in India, the US, UK, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand on February 28.