Superboys Of Malegaon Promotions Kick Off In Malegaon

New Delhi: The promotional journey for Superboys of Malegaon has officially begun in the town of Malegaon, where the story’s real-life inspiration comes to life. Adarsh Gourav, who plays Nasir in the film, visited the very locations that shaped the true story behind the film, turning the promotion into an immersive reel-to-real experience.

In a touching moment, Adarsh spent the day with Nasir Shaikh, the man on whom the film is based, connecting deeply with him and his family. Adarsh explored key locations that were instrumental in Nasir’s filmmaking journey, creating a heartfelt bond with the man whose story has captured audiences worldwide.

Inspired by true events, Superboys of Malegaon is set in the small town of Malegaon, Maharashtra, and follows the journey of Nasir Shaikh (Adarsh Gourav), an aspiring filmmaker who, alongside his friends, transforms the town into a filmmaking hub.

The film has already garnered international attention with its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), along with screenings at the 68th BFI London Film Festival, Red Sea International Film Festival, and more. It also earned a Young Cineastes Special Mention at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, with Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti as producers, Superboys of Malegaon is written by Varun Grover. The film stars a talented ensemble cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in pivotal roles. It is set to release in theaters on February 28, 2025, across India, the US, UK, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand.