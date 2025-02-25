Superboys Of Malegaon Special Screening Review: From Kiran Rao To Raashii Khanna, Celebs Shower Immense Love

New Delhi: Director Reema Kagti’s Superboys of Malegaon is gearing up for its highly anticipated theatrical release on February 28, following a successful run at international film festivals. The film, based on the true story of four boys from the small town of Malegaon chasing their dream of filmmaking, has captured the attention of audiences worldwide. Its themes of dreams, resilience, passion, and friendship have struck a chord with viewers and critics alike.

Ahead of its release, celebrities who attended a special screening of the film have shared glowing reviews on social media, praising its compelling storyline, masterful direction, and stellar performances.

Kiran Rao took to Instagram, sharing the film’s poster and writing, “These boys are really super In cinemas this Friday.”

Raashii Khanna, equally impressed, wrote, “A celebration of dreams, determination, and the undeniable power of following one's calling – this film is truly heartwarming and resonates long after the credits roll. The performances are outstanding, and the direction—masterful! Congratulations team #SuperboysofMalegaon. P.S. Please watch this in theatres!”

Khushi Kapoor also shared her thoughts, writing, “A must-watch” on her Instagram story.

Filmmaker Vasan Bala shared the film's poster with his own enthusiastic endorsement.

Following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the film has been showcased at prestigious events such as the 68th BFI London Film Festival and the Red Sea International Film Festival. It also received the Young Cineastes Special Mention at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival, adding to its growing global recognition.

Superboys of Malegaon is an Amazon MGM Studios, Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby production, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. Written by Varun Grover, the film features a versatile cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in lead roles. The film will be released in theaters across India, the US, UK, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand on February 28.