Superboys Of Malegaon TRAILER: Katrina Kaif To Rajkummar Rao, Celebs Applaud Inspiring Journey Of Young Filmmakers

New Delhi: Reema Kagti's Superboys of Malegaon has been eagerly awaited since its announcement. Based on inspiring true story the film tells the story of four boys determined to make a movie for the people of Malegaon, overcoming challenges with passion and resilience.

The trailer has resonated with both industry insiders and netizens, capturing emotions, humor, and grit. After winning hearts at global film festivals, it arrives in cinemas this February. The film boasts a talented cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, Vineet Kumar Singh, Anuj Singh Duhan, Saqib Ayub, Pallav Singh, Manjiri Pupala, Muskkaan Jaferi, and Riddhi Kumar.

Here's how Celebs and netizens praise the trailer, lauding its raw storytelling and inspiring journey:

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, Written by Varun Groverunder the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Production.

After winning hearts and acclaim at numerous global film festivals, including the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the 68th BFI London Film Festival, the 4th Red Sea Film Festival, and the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival, Superboys of Malegaon is set for a theatrical release in India, the US, UK, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand on February 28, 2025 .

