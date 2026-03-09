Suresh Triveni on directing Anil Kapoor in Subedaar: 'It was a dream come true'

New Delhi: After garnering praise for character-driven stories like Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa, filmmaker Suresh Triveni is stepping into deeply emotional territory with Subedaar. The director recently revealed that the film carries profound personal significance for him, describing it as a tribute to the star who shaped his cinematic sensibilities , Subedaar’s megastar, Anil Kapoor.

Sharing a personal anecdote, Triveni said, “I’m a boy from Ranchi, and there was a whole Munna phase after Tezaab released. I clearly remember I used to flaunt the Laadla orange shirt as a kid. For a small-town kid to imagine he would one day direct his matinee idol is nothing short of a miracle.”

Calling Subedaar a deeply personal project, Suresh Triveni admitted that the journey that followed is one he wouldn’t trade for anything. What started as a spontaneous idea evolved into a deeply personal commitment — a film driven by emotion, conviction, and what he calls his own “stubbornness.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“This medium is about conviction, and once I shared this idea with Vikram, he backed it instantly and picked up the call to Anil Kapoor. What amazed me further was the trust Anil Kapoor showed in me without flinching for a moment,” he added.

Beyond this, Triveni is also gearing up for Maa Behen, part of the upcoming Netflix slate, starring Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.

SRK Praises Subedaar

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently shared his thoughts on Subedaar. Taking to his social media platform X, the actor praised the film and applauded Anil Kapoor’s performance, highlighting the veteran star’s dedication to his craft.

The Pathaan actor wrote that he “thoroughly enjoyed” the film and commended Kapoor for delivering a restrained yet impactful performance. In his post, Shah Rukh Khan said audiences can always expect Anil Kapoor to give his best to any role he takes on.

His post read: “Thoroughly enjoyed #Subedaar. You can always count on @AnilKapoor to give it his all — a restrained yet effective performance. His dedication to the craft is inspiring, and the action was so good!!!”

About Subedaar

Subedaar follows the story of Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier who returns home and struggles to adjust to civilian life. Set in Madhya Pradesh, the film shows his fight against corruption in his area while also dealing with a strained relationship with his daughter Shyama, played by Radhika Madan. As problems escalate around him, Arjun relies on his army training to protect his family.

Apart from Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan, the film also features Khushbu Sundar, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, and Faisal Malik in important roles.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Subedaar was released on Amazon Prime Video on March 5.