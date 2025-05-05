Advertisement
3 IDIOTS

Surprise! Steven Spielberg Lists 3 Idiots Among His Top 5 Most Emotional Film

At the recent WAVES Summit, Kareena Kapoor Khan left the audience stunned with an unexpected revelation: legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg once recognized her at a restaurant in Italy. “You’re the girl from 3 Idiots, right?” he asked—leaving her speechless.

New Delhi: At the recent WAVES Summit, Kareena Kapoor Khan left the audience stunned with an unexpected revelation: legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg once recognized her at a restaurant in Italy. “You’re the girl from 3 Idiots, right?” he asked—leaving her speechless.

As surreal as it sounds, Spielberg is not just familiar with 3 Idiots—he’s a huge fan. The iconic director reportedly watched Rajkumar Hirani’s film three times, describing it as “emotionally powerful” and even considering a global adaptation.

In fact, back in a 2013 interview during his visit to Mumbai, Spielberg ranked 3 Idiots among the five films that moved him most—alongside E.T., Saving Private Ryan, Jaws, and The Godfather. A monumental nod not just to Hirani, but to Indian cinema at large.

3 Idiots has long been cherished in India for its heart, humor, and critique of the education system. Now, with Spielberg’s admiration, it cements its place as a global cinematic gem—one that even Hollywood’s greatest can’t resist

