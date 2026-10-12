Suryaa first look: Sunny Deol dons a never-seen-before rugged avatar

Sporting a rugged and weathered look, Sunny’s first glimpse hints at a character grappling with his past while seeking answers to an unresolved truth. His intense gaze and brooding presence offer a departure from his larger-than-life screen persona. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Gadar’ actor shared the motion poster and wrote, “Torn between Past and Present, He uncovers the truth! Presenting Kamal Mukut’s #SURYAA: “From the End to the Beginning! in CINEMAS 20th November 2026. #Suryaa #AntSeAarambhTak.”