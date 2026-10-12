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Suryaa first look: Sunny Deol dons a never-seen-before rugged avatar

Suryaa: The film also stars Ravi Kishan and Pragya Jaiswal, bringing together a compelling ensemble for the crime thriller.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 01:23 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 01:23 PM IST
Suryaa first look: Sunny Deol dons a never-seen-before rugged avatar
Image Credit: Movie Poster

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Suryaa first look: Sunny Deol dons a never-seen-before rugged avatar
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