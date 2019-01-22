Sushant Singh Rajput's dacoit drama Sonchiriya gets a new release date — Check out

New Delhi: After flooring the audience with his impeccable talent in 'Kedarnath', talented B-Towner Sushant Singh Rajput will next entice the viewers in 'Sonchiriya', a film by Abhishek Chaubey.

Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana, the film is now scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 1, 2019, almost three weeks later than it was originally slated to release.

Announcing the new release date of the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#SonChiriya gets a new release date: 1 March 2019.. Stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana... Directed by Abhishek Chaubey... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala."

Bhumi too shared the news on Twitter.

The trailer of the movie was released only recently and we must say that it brought out the desi flavour of the characters in it.

Take a look at the trailer below:

The film presents a rooted tale set in the valleys of Chambal during the 70s. Interestingly, some portions of the film have been shot in the Madhya Pradesh valley.

This is the first time that Sushant will be seen playing a dacoit on-screen along with Bhumi Pednekar. The two have never been paired opposite each other.