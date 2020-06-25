हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' gets a new release date - All you need to know

Dil Bechara will not have a theatrical release as demanded by his fans online but will stream on DisneyPlusHostar.

Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s last film &#039;Dil Bechara&#039; gets a new release date - All you need to know

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput left this world too soon, leaving behind his grieving fans, friends and family. His last movie 'Dil Bechara' marking the debut of Sanjana Sanghi will be releasing on July 24. 

The film will not have a theatrical release as demanded by his fans online but will stream on DisneyPlusHostar.

Sanjana shared the news along with a new poster on Instagram: 

'Dil Bechara' also marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Saif Ali Khan will play a special role in the movie. 

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted that the film will be available to all for viewing. 

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The final post-mortem confirms death by hanging yet his fans demand a CBI inquiry into the case.

The Mumbai police is currently investigating his suicide case.

 

