Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' gets a new release date - All you need to know

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput left this world too soon, leaving behind his grieving fans, friends and family. His last movie 'Dil Bechara' marking the debut of Sanjana Sanghi will be releasing on July 24.

The film will not have a theatrical release as demanded by his fans online but will stream on DisneyPlusHostar.

Sanjana shared the news along with a new poster on Instagram:

'Dil Bechara' also marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Saif Ali Khan will play a special role in the movie.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted that the film will be available to all for viewing.

IMPORTANT: #DilBechara will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 25, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The final post-mortem confirms death by hanging yet his fans demand a CBI inquiry into the case.

The Mumbai police is currently investigating his suicide case.