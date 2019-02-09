Taapsee, Bhumi to play world's oldest sharpshooters

Mumbai: Bollywood actresses Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen playing the world`s oldest sharpshooters, Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, in an yet-untitled film.

The Reliance Entertainment film will mark writer Tushar Hiranandani`s debut as director. It will also be jointly-produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.

Taapsee on Saturday took to Twitter, where she shared a photograph of herself along with Bhumi, Chandro and Prakashi.

She captioned the image: "Kickstarting the shoot of our country`s oldest and coolest shooters Chandro (and) Prakashi"

Bhumi, who called it a "ground breaking" story, also shared the same image and captioned it: "Old is gold and this is certainly gold! Excited to begin the shooting of this ground breaking real story of world`s oldest sharpshooters."

A tweet from the official account of Reliance Entertainment read that the film is going on floors

"The `shoot` begins...literally! We are happy to announce that our next production based on the world`s oldest sharpshooters, is going on floors! Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film will star powerhouse talents Taapsee and Bhumi."

Kashyap tweeted: "This is one story that is waiting to be told!"

Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Chandro, 87, and Prakashi, 82, are from Uttar Pradesh`s Johri village and reportedly took up sharpshooting in their 50s.

Chandro, who is fondly called as shooter `dadi` is among the world`s oldest female sharpshooters.

