TAAPSEE PANNU

Taapsee Pannu Begins Shooting For Her Upcoming Film 'Gandhari'

Taapsee Pannu, known for her fearless roles and remarkable performances, has kick-started the shoot for her next project 'Gandhari.'

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2024, 05:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Taapsee Pannu Begins Shooting For Her Upcoming Film 'Gandhari' Pic Credit: Instagram (@Taapsee Pannu)

Taapsee Pannu, the reigning queen of Indian cinema, continues her streak of bold and unique choices, starting her next project Gandhari. Known for breaking stereotypes and leading her own franchise films, Taapsee has become a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

After the roaring success of the Haseen Dillruba franchise, Gandhari reunites her with celebrated writer Kanika Dhillon, creating massive anticipation for yet another action-packed banger.

Taapsee's Bold First Look

Taking to Instagram, Taapsee shared glimpses from the first day of her shoot, accompanied by a powerful caption:

"Dear God, grant my request so that I may never deviate from doing good deeds. That, I shall have no fear of the enemy when I go into battle and with determination I will be victorious. That, I may teach my mind to only sing your praises. And when the time comes, I should die fighting heroically on the field of battle 231 Let the war begin! #Gandhari"

The post reflects the intensity and depth of the character, fueling excitement about what Gandhari has in store.

With Taapsee's knack for turning her films into successful franchises, speculation is rife about whether Gandhari could follow suit. Known for her knack for delivering strong, layered characters, Taapsee's collaboration with Kanika Dhillon promises to create another memorable cinematic experience.

This reunion is expected to deliver another high-octane, edge-of-the-seat spectacle. Taapsee’s unparalleled reputation for cinematic brilliance sets the stage for Gandhari to become another blockbuster in her illustrious career.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see what Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon bring to the table, as this powerful combination gears up to rewrite the action-drama genre once again.

