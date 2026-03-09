Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3025402https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/taare-zameen-par-star-darsheel-safary-joins-mohit-raina-priyamani-in-cross-border-indo-hollywood-feature-3025402.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies‘Taare Zameen Par’ star Darsheel Safary joins Mohit Raina, Priyamani in cross-border Indo-Hollywood feature
DARSHEEL SAFARY

‘Taare Zameen Par’ star Darsheel Safary joins Mohit Raina, Priyamani in cross-border Indo-Hollywood feature

Actor Darsheel Safary of 'Taare Zameen Par' fame has joined Mohit Raina and Priya Mani in an upcoming cross-border international feature.

|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2026, 08:16 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Taare Zameen Par’ star Darsheel Safary joins Mohit Raina, Priyamani in cross-border Indo-Hollywood feature(Source: X)

Mumbai: Actor Darsheel Safary of 'Taare Zameen Par' fame has joined Mohit Raina and Priya Mani in an upcoming cross-border international feature.

 Excited about the project, Darsheel, in a press note, said, "This story moved me deeply. It speaks about courage, vulnerability, and choices that define who we become. I'm grateful to be part of a film that transcends geography and speaks to universal emotions."
 
Written and directed by Harsh Mahadeshwar, the yet-to-be titled feature is "based on an extraordinary true story that explores the emotional and cultural journey of an immigrant family navigating life beyond the traditional idea of the American Dream," read a press note.
 
Speaking about the film, Mohit earlier said, "This project is very close to my heart because it explores identity and belonging in a deeply honest way. Being part of Azure Entertainment and Red Bison Productions' first Indo-Hollywood collaboration makes it even more special, as it represents a meaningful step toward global storytelling. I'm excited to bring this journey to life and to collaborate with such a passionate team on a story that transcends borders."
 
US-based Red Bison Productions has partnered with Mumbai's Azure Entertainment on this cross-border feature.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

EPFO
EPFO to challenge R.C. Gupta verdict: What this means for you?
Who is Aditi Hundia
Who is Aditi Hundia? All about her educational qualifications
Nepal Election 2026
Balen Shah set to become Nepal's youngest PM: What it means for India & China
Australian Grand Prix 2026
Analysis: F1’s new rules spark fierce debate after action-packed Australian GP
Hindu boy killed
Hindu teen fatally struck by vehicle during robbery in Bangladesh's Feni
Technology
AI-related deflation for Indian IT firms likely to be offset by demand: Report
mobility
Indian air carriers continue ops in Gulf, announce new flights
Swarm Drones
What are drone swarms? India prepares for the future technology used in wars
Party dress
Top Elegant Party Dresses for Women on Amazon
Auto news
Toyota Rumion gets cheaper: New base variant launched at Rs 9.56 lakh