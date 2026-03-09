‘Taare Zameen Par’ star Darsheel Safary joins Mohit Raina, Priyamani in cross-border Indo-Hollywood feature

Mumbai: Actor Darsheel Safary of 'Taare Zameen Par' fame has joined Mohit Raina and Priya Mani in an upcoming cross-border international feature.

Excited about the project, Darsheel, in a press note, said, "This story moved me deeply. It speaks about courage, vulnerability, and choices that define who we become. I'm grateful to be part of a film that transcends geography and speaks to universal emotions."



Written and directed by Harsh Mahadeshwar, the yet-to-be titled feature is "based on an extraordinary true story that explores the emotional and cultural journey of an immigrant family navigating life beyond the traditional idea of the American Dream," read a press note.



Speaking about the film, Mohit earlier said, "This project is very close to my heart because it explores identity and belonging in a deeply honest way. Being part of Azure Entertainment and Red Bison Productions' first Indo-Hollywood collaboration makes it even more special, as it represents a meaningful step toward global storytelling. I'm excited to bring this journey to life and to collaborate with such a passionate team on a story that transcends borders."



US-based Red Bison Productions has partnered with Mumbai's Azure Entertainment on this cross-border feature.