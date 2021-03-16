हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aaryan

Tabu joins Kartik Aaryan on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot, refuses to come out of Z plus bio bubble

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is an upcoming horror-comedy film starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in main roles. The film shoot had been delayed for sometime due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, with things getting back on track for the Aneez Bazmee directorial, the entire cast is back at work.

Tabu joins Kartik Aaryan on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot, refuses to come out of Z plus bio bubble

MUMBAI: Actress Tabu has joined the set of the upcoming horror-comedy, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and the film's lead star Kartik Aaryan on Monday posted a welcome note for her.

In his post, Kartik, co-star Kiara Advani and director Aneez Bazmi strike a pose with Tabu, who sits behind a bubble shield. The actor captioned the picture as: "Welcome back @tabutiful Ji But she refuses to come out of bubble, brings her own portable Z++Bio-Bubble to shoot #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @kiaraaliaadvani @aneesbazmee @muradkhetani."

The shoot of the film was getting delayed for sometime due to the pandemic. Later, Tabu had refused to come on sets due to the Corona cases. However, with things getting back on track for the Aneez Bazmee directorial, the entire cast is back at work.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is a follow-up to the 2007 Akshay Kumar hit 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kartik AaryanTabuBhool Bhulaiyaa 2Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 filmKartik Aaryan photos
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra starrer 'The White Tiger' bags Oscar nomination

Must Watch

PT14M15S

Will those who question the martyrdom of Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma now apologize?