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Tamannaah Bhatia begins shooting for 'Ragini 3' in London, makers announce 2027 release

Tamannaah Bhatia has begun filming her portions in the London schedule of Balaji Motion Pictures' horror entertainer 'Ragini 3'.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 03:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
Tamannaah Bhatia begins shooting for 'Ragini 3' in London, makers announce 2027 release
Image Credit: Instagram

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