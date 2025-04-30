Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Sidharth Malhotra In Balaji Motion Pictures 'Mystical Thriller ‘VVAN – Force Of The Forrest'

New Delhi: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is set to join upcoming folk thriller ‘VVAN – Force of the Forrest,’ starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will delve into a story deeply rooted in ancient folklore, mystery, and suspense.

Tamannaah Bhatia In VVAN

In the beautifully crafted motion poster released by Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF, a glimpse of her character—draped in a maroon saree, sprinting barefoot through a dense, shadowy jungle is shown. Upon seeing a warning sign, she’s visibly shocked but continues her journey, even when thorns draw blood. Her determination is clear as she lights a diya, defying the ominous forces of the forest.

Set in the mythical heartlands of Central India, the film will be shot in real forest locations, adding to its authenticity and intensity.

VVAN Release

Backed by Ektaa R. Kapoor, directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, the film promises to be a genre-defining spectacle. From glowing orange eyes hidden in forest canopies to ancient temples pulsing with energy, VVAN is set to ignite imaginations when it releases in theatres in 2026.

‘VVAN’ marks a major collaboration between two content giants—Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF).