Tamannaah Bhatia, Junaid Khan likely to lead Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Ragini 3’; Shashanka Ghosh to direct: Reports

New Delhi: Ekta Kapoor’s popular horror-thriller franchise Ragini MMS is set to make a comeback with its third instalment.

According to multiple reports, actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Junaid Khan are in talks to star opposite each other in the upcoming film.

The project is expected to be directed by Shashanka Ghosh, though an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

However, unlike its earlier instalments, Ragini MMS and Ragini MMS 2, the third film will reportedly be titled simply Ragini 3.

Shashanka Ghosh has previously collaborated with the makers on films such as Veere Di Wedding and Freddy.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, “Tamannaah Bhatia and Junaid Khan are in talks to be a part of Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming film titled Ragini 3.” The report further stated that Shashanka Ghosh, who directed the original Ragini MMS in 2011, is set to helm the new project.

Ragini 3 delayed?

A report by Variety India revealed that production on the project has been temporarily halted. The film’s previous director, Sahir Raza, who was initially attached to Ragini MMS 3, has reportedly exited the project due to scheduling conflicts.

According to the publication, Sahir, who is currently directing a series for Netflix was required to be present on set daily under the platform’s new mandate. This clashed with Ragini MMS 3’s shooting schedule, leading the makers to part ways with him and begin searching for a new director.

The report also suggested that the film, now rebranded as Ragini 3, will move away from its horror-erotica roots and instead lean more towards supernatural storytelling.

About the franchise

The Ragini MMS franchise began in 2011 with Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala in the lead roles. This was followed by Ragini MMS 2 in 2014, which starred Sunny Leone and featured the chartbuster song “Baby Doll.”

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in Odela 2, the sequel to Odela Railway Station. She will next appear in Vvan opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film is slated for release in 2026.

Meanwhile, Junaid Khan made his acting debut with Maharaj and later had his theatrical release with Loveyapa. He will next be seen alongside Sai Pallavi in Ek Din, which is being produced by his father, Aamir Khan.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Ragini 3 has already generated strong buzz among fans. Further details about the project are currently being kept under wraps.