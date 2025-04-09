Tamannaah Bhatia’s Witty Reply To Reporter Steals The Show At Odela 2 Trailer Launch Amid Breakup Rumours

Tamannaah Bhatia is ready to deliver power, dedication, and magic on screen with her new supernatural thriller Odela 2, which is all set to hit the cinemas on April 17, 2025. At the launch of the film's trailer in Mumbai, the actress not just impressed fans with a peek at her intense role but also by her elegant reply to a cheeky reporter's query.

At the event, a journalist quizzed her, "Agar aapko koi supernatural power mil jaaye toh, kisko apne vash mein karna chahengi?" With a smile and wit, Tamannaah said, "I just want to live in everyone's hearts." Her charming answer drew applause and admiration from the audience, impressing hearts both online and off—particularly during a time when she is in the headlines following reports of a breakup with Vijay Varma.

Watch the video here:

In Odela 2, Tamannaah plays a fierce devotee of Lord Shiva named Shiva Shakti, who takes on evil forces in a haunted village. The trailer introduces a dark, chilling world where women are being targeted by a possessed villain, played by Vasishta N. Simha. Tamannaah’s entry promises hope and strength, setting the stage for an intense spiritual and supernatural battle.

The film, directed by Ashok Teja, is a sequel to the 2022 Telugu hit Odela Railway Station. The script, screenplay, and direction supervision are handled by Sampath Nandi, while the music is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath. Produced by D. Madhu under Madhu Creations, the film boasts an impressive cast including Hebah Patel, Murali Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa, Srikanth Iyengar, and others.

The film’s teaser was earlier launched at the Maha Kumbh Mela in February, where Tamannaah shared how deeply moved she was by the experience, calling it a rare spiritual moment in her life.

Watch the trailer here:

With a high-octane blend of action, drama, and mysticism, Odela 2 is gearing up for a nationwide theatrical release. The Hindi version will be presented by Aditya Bhatia under Adwise Movies, while Jai Viratra Entertainment Ltd (JVEL) will distribute it across Hindi-speaking regions.

Tamannaah’s strong screen presence, combined with a gripping narrative and mystical elements, promises an unforgettable cinematic experience come April 17, 2025.