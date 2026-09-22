/Tamannaah Bhatia says 'The Vvaan' presents Chhath Puja with great respect for first time in Hindi cinema

The ‘Baahubali’ actress praised the makers for their attention to detail and for portraying the festival with authenticity and sensitivity. She also described Chhath Puja as a celebration of gratitude and said she was overwhelmed by the love the song Chhathi Maiya has received. Speaking during the film’s trailer launch event in Delhi, Tamannaah said, “For the first time in Hindi cinema, Chhath Puja has been presented like this. Genuinely, Deepak and Arunabh sir, they understand this so well, and they have so much respect, and they so strongly feel about it that while we were shooting, they made sure that everything was taken care of and it was shot beautifully and shot with great respect.”