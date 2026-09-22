Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Movies
  • /Tamannaah Bhatia says 'The Vvaan' presents Chhath Puja with great respect for first time in Hindi cinema

Tamannaah Bhatia says 'The Vvaan' presents Chhath Puja with great respect for first time in Hindi cinema

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia praised the makers of Vvaan for presenting Chhath Puja with authenticity and respect in the song "Chhathi Maiya" ahead of the film's theatrical release.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 10:23 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 10:23 AM IST
Tamannaah Bhatia says 'The Vvaan' presents Chhath Puja with great respect for first time in Hindi cinema
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
IIT Bombay student death: Crime branch traces CCTV trail from exam hall to hostel
2
3
4
5