Tamil Blockbuster 'Dragon' Set To Release In Hindi As 'Return Of The Dragon' On THIS Date

New Delhi: The highly anticipated Tamil blockbuster Dragon is all set to make its debut in Hindi under the title Return of the Dragon on March 14th. The film, which has already shattered box office records across South India, has become one of the biggest hits of 2025, crossing the 100-crore mark in earnings.

Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, known for his previous success Oh My Kadavule, the film stars Pradeep Ranganathan, the director and actor behind the sensational hit Love Today. Joining him on screen are Kayadu Lohar, Anupama Parmeswaran, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Myosin, among others. With its gripping storyline and powerful performances, Return of the Dragon is expected to captivate Hindi audiences.

The film follows the journey of Ragavan, a young man who, after a painful breakup, abandons his studies and dives into the perilous world of financial fraud. Driven by a thirst for wealth and power, Ragavan becomes entangled in a web of lies, and his life spirals out of control, forcing him to face the dire consequences of his choices.

Early reviews of the film have been overwhelmingly positive, with critics describing it as "pitch perfect," "a fun-filled, youthful entertainer," and "fun and fully charged."

Actor Pradeep Ranganathan expressed his excitement about bringing the film to Hindi-speaking audiences, saying, “I’m thrilled to finally share Return of the Dragon with the Hindi-speaking audience. The love and support we’ve received from fans so far has been overwhelming, and I hope that Hindi viewers will enjoy this journey as much as our Southern audience has. A big thank you to everyone who’s embraced the film till now, and I can’t wait for you all to experience it on March 14th!”

Produced by AGS Entertainment, the same powerhouse behind hits like Love Today, Bigil, The Greatest of All Time, and Conjuring Kannappa, Return of the Dragon marks another high-quality addition to the company’s portfolio. The film's massive success in the South has created a huge demand for its Hindi release, and AGS Entertainment, alongside distributor Anil Thadani of AA Films, is eager to bring the film to a wider audience.

“We are always driven by our passion for telling meaningful stories. Dragon (or Return of the Dragon) is one such story that we believe needed to be told. The response we’ve received from audiences has been phenomenal, and after numerous requests, we felt it was the right time to bring it to the Hindi-speaking audience. Our collaboration with Ashwath and Pradeep, both immensely talented creators, has resulted in a film we’re incredibly proud of, and we’re excited to share it with even more viewers,” said Archana Kalpathi, CEO of AGS Entertainment.

With Return of the Dragon, AGS Entertainment, Pradeep Ranganathan, Ashwath Marimuthu, and AA Films are poised to make a significant impact on the Hindi film industry when the film releases on March 14.