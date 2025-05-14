Tanu Weds Manu Makers Announce Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, Starring Avinash Tiwary And Medha Shankr

New Delhi: After captivating audiences with hit films like Tanu Weds Manu and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, acclaimed producer Vinod Bachchan is all set to deliver more romance and laughter with the highly anticipated sequel to Ginny Weds Sunny. The upcoming film, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, introduces a fresh pairing with talented actors Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr in the lead roles.

Avinash and Medha took to Instagram to share pictures from the sets, showing the iconic clapboard as they began shooting for the film in the scenic locales of Uttarakhand. Their excitement for the project was palpable as they marked the official start of the new chapter.

The original Ginny Weds Sunny, starring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey, premiered on Netflix in 2020 and quickly became one of the platform’s most-watched titles. Now, the sequel promises to build on that success, offering a fresh storyline filled with romance, quirky comedy, family dynamics, and heartwarming moments that will appeal to viewers of all ages.

Speaking about the sequel, producer Vinod Bachchan expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We are excited to bring a new chapter to the Ginny Weds Sunny universe. The love the first film received encouraged us to explore new narratives and characters, and with Avinash and Medha, we have found a refreshing and dynamic pairing. We are confident the sequel will offer even more heart, laughter, and connection."

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is written and directed by Prasshant Jha and produced by Vinod Bachchan under the banner of Soundrya Production. Fans of the first film can expect a delightful mix of humor, romance, and family fun when the sequel hits the screen.