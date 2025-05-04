Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2895283https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/tanvi-the-great-anupam-khers-unveils-look-teaser-faturing-debutant-shubhangi-dutt-2895283.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
ANUPAM KHER

Tanvi The Great: Anupam Kher's Unveils Look TEASER Faturing Debutant Shubhangi Dutt

The film is set to have its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, within the Marche du Film.

|Last Updated: May 04, 2025, 08:58 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tanvi The Great: Anupam Kher's Unveils Look TEASER Faturing Debutant Shubhangi Dutt (Image: @AnupamPKher/ X)

 The look-reveal teaser for Anupam Kher's next directorial project, 'Tanvi The Great,' was unveiled on Saturday.

The teaser, shared on Kher's official X (formerly Twitter) account, offers a quick glimpse of Tanvi, played by debutant Shubhangi Dutt.

In the 15-second video, Dutt is introduced as the central character in what promises to be an emotional and powerful story. Dutt was selected from Anupam Kher's acting school, Actor Prepares, where she has trained over the years, as per the press release.

"You may meet many, but someone like her? Once in a lifetime. That's why you'll always remember #TanviTheGreat. #TanviTheGreat Look Reveal Teaser Out Now!" Kher wrote alongside the teaser.

Tanvi The Great also stars Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen and features sound design by Resul Pookutty, the Academy Award-winning sound designer known for Slumdog Millionaire.

The film is set to have its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, within the Marche du Film.

Earlier, the actor opened up about his new project and how it differs from his debut directorial, Om Jai Jagdish, in 2002. Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam shared a photo in which he was seen wearing a director's shirt while posing for the photograph. The Saaransh actor reflected on his debut directorial, Om Jai Jagdish, and said that he loved working on that film as the director.

Now, after 23 years, the actor has donned the director's cap once again to showcase his filmmaking skills with Tanvi The Great.

"It took me 23 years to wear a #Director t-shirt again! I loved directing the first film, #OmJaiJagdish. The ability I had. I made the film accordingly. But the story of that movie wasn't mine," wrote Anupam.

Directed by Anupam Kher, with music composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani, Tanvi The Great is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC. The release date for Tanvi The Great is yet to be announced. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK