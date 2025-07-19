New Delhi: After two decades Anupam Kher is back at director's chair with Tanvi The Great. The movie was released on July 18 alongside Mohit Suri's Saiyaara The film fell short at the box office as it fails to win audince heart. The film marks Shubhangi Dutt's bollywood debut, The film highlights autism and Indian Army has already garnered international praise during its festival run in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned less than half a crore on its opening day.

Tanvi The Great Box Office Collection Day 1

Anupam Kher's directorial failed to impress audience despite of its moving story, According to Sacnilk, Tanvi: The Great earned around 0.40 Cr India net on its first day (early estimates). The film had an overall 14.41% Hindi Occupancy on Friday, July 18, 2025. Coming to Occupancy in Theaters was Morning Shows: 13.29% in morning shows, 7.93% Afternoon Shows, 11.93% Evening Shows, 24.47% Night Shows.

About Tanvi The Great

Tanvi The Great follows the story of Tanvi Raina who lives with her mother and grandfather. Inspired by her late father service in the army, she sets out to follow in his footsteps and wants to join the Indian Army. The film also stars The film also stars Anupam, Nasser, Pallavi Joshi, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Karan Tacker, and British actor Iain Glen. The film also received standing ovations at special previews held at the National Defence Academy and the Southern Command in Pune.

Produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with NFDC, Tanvi The Great has been distributed globally by Excel Entertainment, led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and AA Films, led by Anil Thadani.