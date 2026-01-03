Tara Sutaria’s First Look As Rebecca From ‘Toxic’ Unveiled: Actress Sports A Fierce Retro Avatar

Mumbai: With every update from Yash's forthcoming period action drama "Toxic", the buzz surrounding the movie is reaching new heights. Adding to the excitement, the makers have now introduced actress Tara Sutaria's first look as Rebecca from the action entertainer.

"Introducing Tara Sutaria as REBECCA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups (sic)," Yash wrote on social media, sharing Tara's first look from his next.

The poster features a beautifully dangerous Tara posing in a stunning black off-shoulder dress.

The long black gloves and short hair shell out a perfect retro vibe. Pointing a gun towards someone, Tara looks fierce with an intense look in her eyes.

Talking about casting Tara as Rebecca, director Geetu Mohandas said that she has always felt an instinctive love to protect her.

"Perhaps because she is a guarded soul or perhaps it’s the armour she’s comfortable with. And perhaps it doesn’t need to be defined," she explained.

Revealing what it was like to work with Tara, the filmmaker shared that she realized early on that the best way to reach her was not by pushing, not by demanding more, but by allowing her the space to simply be.

Reflecting on their equation, she added, "That choice shaped our equation, which turned out calm, deeply professional, and perfectly aligned. She observed more than she spoke. She listened more than she revealed. And I often wondered if I should guide her more closely. But in her silence, something powerful was brewing. When she finally stepped into her performance, what emerged was nothing short of breathtaking, which was born from an inner understanding she carried all along."

Geetu Mohandas admitted that Tara left her completely surprised in the most beautiful way.

"I have no doubt she will surprise everyone else too," she concluded.

Prior to this, the makers unveiled the gripping first look of other leading ladies, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, and Huma Qureshi from "Toxic", slated to be out on 19th March 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.