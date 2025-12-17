‘Taskaree’ Teaser Out: Emraan Hashmi Turns Customs Officer In Neeraj Pandey’s Netflix Series

Mumbai: Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, known for 'Special 26' and 'Baby', is set to join forces with Emraan Hashmi to explore the high-stakes world of Indian customs in his next.



The teaser for Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web' has been unveiled, giving a glimpse into the world of smuggling set against one of the busiest airports in the world - the Mumbai International Airport.

A fictional crime entertainer, the Netflix series "opens the gates to a world where every suitcase could hide a secret and every passenger could be a suspect. At the heart of this operation is Superintendent Arjun Meena (Emraan Hashmi), a razor-sharp, calm, and calculating officer. With his team, he cracks down on airport smuggling -- from luxury goods hidden in plain sight to organised international syndicates," the makers said, as per the press release.

17th December - Attention all units: prepare for clearance. Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web, produced by Friday Storytellers, created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Raghav Jairath, touches down on Netflix January 14, 2026.

Created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Raghav Jairath, 'Taskaree' marks the filmmaker's fourth collaboration with the streaming giant and a first with Emraan Hashmi.

The teaser opens to offer a glimpse into how the world of travel and businesses has been on the target of smugglers, with customs officers taking centrestage. Emraan Hashmi, in a refreshing new avatar, portrays a leader with "lethal" instinct and intelligence.

Speaking about his character, Hashmi shared, "Taskaree was exciting for me on many levels. It's my first time working with Neeraj Pandey and stepping into his world. Playing a customs officer is new territory for me, and Arjun Meena isn't loud or flashy; he's calm, observant, and always thinking two steps ahead. I enjoyed stepping into that space," as quoted by the press release.

Neeraj Pandey also emphasised his plan to present the unexplored world of customs through the series.

Besides Emraan Hashmi, the series features Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Anurag Sinha and Zoya Afroz.



'Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web' will be premiered on Netflix on January 14, 2025.