'Tehran' OTT Release Date OUT: When And Where To Watch John Abraham Starrer?

Mumbai: The makers of John Abraham starrer 'Tehran' have finally released the much-awaited trailer of the film, offering a glimpse into a story of an Indian man who was hunted by Iran, abandoned by Israel and deserted by India as he takes on a life-threatening mission.

Starring John Abraham, Manushi Chhillar, Neeru Bajwa and Madhurina Tuli, the film is a fictionalised version inspired by true events and unfolds against the simmering global tension between Israel and Iran.

The film is directed by Arun Gopalan.

As per the trailer of the film, the story draws inspiration from the 2012bomb explosion near the Israeli Embassy in Delhi, a real-life incident that spiralled into complex diplomatic ripples. To solve the case, ACP Rajeev Kumar, played by John Abraham, crosses borders to solve the case, resulting in his hunt by terrorists, as shown in the trailer.

The film is jointly produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell under the banner of Maddock Films.

John Abraham shared the trailer of the film on his Instagram handle.

The director, Arun Gopalan, expressed his gratitude to John, Manushi and the other cast members for their "authentic" participation in the world of 'Tehran'.

"Tehran, to me, is a mirror held up to a fractured world. A story about shifting loyalties, blurred identities, and the human cost hidden in the shadows of global politics. We approached it with honesty and restraint because the truth it draws from is far from fiction. Every decision these characters make carries weight; every silence, every betrayal leaves a mark. I'm thankful to John, Manushi, and the cast for stepping into this world with such courage and authenticity," said Arun Gopalan as quoted in a press note shared by the makers.

John Abraham called his role of Rajeev Kumar as one of the most intense and layered roles of his career.

"Tehran is a truly global film, rooted in real events but resonating far beyond borders. Playing ACP Rajeev Kumar in Tehran has been one of the most intense and layered roles of my career as he is not your conventional patriot. He's a man constantly torn between duty and conscience, and that moral conflict is what makes this story so compelling," said John Abraham.

For Neeru Bajwa, her character's "strength and clarity" drew her towards the story of 'Tehran'.

"Tehran is unlike anything I've done before--a gripping narrative that's as emotionally charged as it is politically complex. What drew me to this story was the strength and clarity of my character. She's someone who holds her ground and chooses integrity, even when the world around her is falling apart. It's a proud moment for me to represent a woman who is morally grounded and unafraid to stand up for what she believes in, in a story as intense and far-reaching as this," said Neeru Bajwa as quoted in a press note.

'Tehran' will exclusively premiere on Zee5 on August 14, 2025.