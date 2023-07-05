trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631038
Tejas Release Date: Kangana Ranaut To Play Airforce Pilot Tejas Gill In Actioner

Tejas is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut is riding high on the professional front. While her producer and director stance is being lauded, even as an actor Kangana is acing her craft. And looks like the last quarter of 2023 is going to be not just busy but also very happening for the actress. Her next Tejas releases on 20th October.  

In the film, Kangana will be seen playing the titular role of Air Force Pilot Tejas Gill. Tejas revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how our Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way. 

 

Sharing some striking stills from the film, Kangana surely left her fans excited. Seeing her in this action-packed avatar on the big screen will surely be something. 

Tejas is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. After Tejas,  Kangana will be seen playing PM Indira Gandhi in her directorial Emergency. Just a few days back her production venture Tiku Weds Sheru also became a roaring success. It received a great response on releasing on the OTT space. 

With so much in the pipeline, Kangana will surely rule the big screen as 2023 ends.

