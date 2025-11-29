New Delhi: Kriti Sanon and Dhanush’s much-anticipated romantic drama, Tere Ishk Mein, hit theatres on Friday, November 28, clashing with Vijay Verma and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Gustaakh Ishq.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1

The film made a powerful entry at the box office, raking in an estimated Rs 16 crore on its opening day. This marks the second-biggest opening for a romantic film in 2025, behind Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara, which collected Rs 21.5 crore on its debut. Overall Hindi occupancy for the release day stood at 25.77%, with 2D Hindi screenings showing morning shows at 15.29%, afternoon 21.67%, evening 24.55%, and night 41.56% occupancy.

Tere Ishk Mein Sells 2.63L Tickets on Day 1

Directed by Anand L. Rai, Tere Ishk Mein also performed exceptionally well on ticketing platforms, selling 263,000 tickets on Day 1, according to BookMyShow. This places it 8th among all 2025 Bollywood releases in terms of opening-day sales, surpassing films like Jolly LLB 3 (235K tickets) and Sitaare Zameen Par (225K tickets), as reported by Sacnilk. Leading the pack is War 2, which sold 676,000 tickets, followed by Chhaava with 669,000. Among romantic dramas, Saiyaara remains the top performer with 419,000 tickets sold.

The strong opening of Tere Ishk Mein has surprised industry insiders, debuting at #8 overall and second among romantic films, signalling growing audience interest ahead of its first weekend. Box office estimates indicate the film grossed around Rs 19–20 crore on Day 1.

About Tere Ishk Mein

In the film, Kriti Sanon plays Mukti, a spirited young woman, while Dhanush portrays Shankar, a fierce and unpredictable man. Their romance faces a tragic turn when circumstances force them apart, leading Shankar down a path of heartbreak and revenge, culminating in a dramatic vow to set Delhi ablaze.

Audiences and social media users have responded positively, praising the chemistry between the leads, the gripping storyline, and the film’s technical finesse.