Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush Starrer Registers Strong Growth, Earns...

New Delhi: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s much-awaited romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein finally arrived in theatres on November 28, and the film is already showing strong signs of becoming a commercial success. After opening to largely positive reviews from audiences and a decent critical reception, the film continued to sustain its momentum on the second day, reflecting strong audience interest.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection

According to the latest figures reported by Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein earned Rs 17 crore on Saturday, registering a modest but encouraging jump from its Rs 16 crore opening on Friday. This takes the film’s two-day total to an impressive Rs 33 crore, a solid figure for a romantic drama in the current box-office climate. The steady growth indicates healthy word-of-mouth and strong occupancy across major urban centres.

In achieving this early milestone, Tere Ishk Mein has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, which stood at Rs 23.75 crore. The film now sets its sights on competing with the earnings of other major releases from recent months. However, it still trails behind Shahid Kapoor’s Deva, which closed with a lifetime total of Rs 55.8 crore. With Sunday’s performance expected to be stronger, trade analysts believe the Dhanush-starrer has a firm chance of inching closer to that figure in the coming days.

About Tere Ishk Mein

The film’s storyline has been a talking point among audiences. Tere Ishk Mein follows the life of Mukti (Kriti Sanon), a young woman whose life takes a dramatic turn when she falls in love with the intense and unpredictable Shankar (Dhanush). Their love story, passionate yet volatile, is abruptly halted by circumstances beyond their control. Heartbroken and unable to cope with the separation, Shankar spirals into rage, vowing to reduce Delhi to ashes as a symbolic retaliation for his shattered heart. This gripping blend of love, obsession, and vengeance drives the emotional core of the narrative.

With its compelling performances, strong musical score, and an intense storyline, Tere Ishk Mein continues to draw viewers to theatres. If the upward trend holds through the weekend, the film is poised to deliver a strong first-week total and could emerge as one of the notable box-office performers of the season.