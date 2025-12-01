Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 3: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore

New Delhi: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s latest release Tere Ishk Mein is off to a strong start at the domestic box office, surpassing the Rs 50-crore milestone by the end of its opening weekend. Early trade estimates indicate a positive trend for the romantic drama, directed by Aanand L Rai, which has garnered a total of Rs 52 crore nett within its first three days in theatres, according to data from box-office tracking portal Sacnilk.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Detail

The film opened on Friday to encouraging numbers, earning Rs 16 crore nett despite competition from ongoing releases. On Saturday, collections showed a slight upward movement to Rs 17 crore, signalling steady word-of-mouth traction. Sunday registered the highest single-day earnings of the weekend at Rs 19 crore, helping the film achieve a robust opening frame.

Tere Ishk Mein Storyline

Tere Ishk Mein narrates the emotional journey of Shankar (played by Dhanush) and Mukti (Kriti Sanon), exploring themes of love, longing, and resilience. The film also boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Tota Roy Choudhury, Vineet Singh, Prakash Raj and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal supporting roles. Critics have highlighted the performances of the lead pair as one of the film’s key strengths, while audiences appear to be responding positively to its soundtrack and emotional depth.

The film’s early performance is being viewed as a promising sign for the weeks ahead, particularly as it enters a relatively favourable theatrical window with limited big-budget competition.

Other Box Office Collection

Among holdover titles, Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur has maintained a modest run, collecting Rs 16.94 crore nett in India after 10 days in cinemas. The comedy sequel Mastiii 4 has accumulated Rs 14.44 crore nett during the same period. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De 2 continues to draw audiences steadily, pushing its domestic total to Rs 71.10 crore nett after 17 days and cementing its position as one of the more successful films currently in theatres.

With positive audience reception and a solid opening weekend, Tere Ishk Mein is expected to remain a key box-office contender in the coming week.