TERE ISHK MEIN BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon's Intense Love Story Rakes In Rs 72.71 Cr

'Tere Ishk Mein' was also screened at the Gala Premiere section at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on the same date.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 12:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon's Intense Love Story Rakes In Rs 72.71 Cr Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, continues its strong box office run with an impressive Rs 10.24 crore on Day 5. The intense love saga is directed by Aanand L Rai from a screenplay written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. A spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa (2013), the film stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection

Achieving a double-digit figure on a Tuesday is a clear indicator of the film’s growing pull at the ticket counters. The India nett collection now stands at Rs 72.71 crore NBOC India across all languages.

The steady collections reflect sustained audience interest, supported by positive word-of-mouth and rising footfalls across theatres. The film’s emotional storytelling and the on-screen chemistry between Dhanush and Kriti Sanon are emerging as key drivers of its continued performance.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Storyline

Centred on Shankar (Dhanush) and Mukti (Kriti), the film explores obsession, heartbreak and emotional intensity, offering a gripping big-screen experience for audiences. 

'Tere Ishk Mein' is an AR Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The film was also screened at the Gala Premiere section at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on the same date.

