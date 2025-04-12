Tere Ishk Mein: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon’s Love Story Spans Delhi, Benaras And Leh

New Delhi: Filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein is shaping up to be more than just a romantic drama—it’s turning into a cinematic journey across India. With Dhanush and Kriti Sanon leading the cast as Shankar and Mukti, respectively, the film is currently in production and has already covered an impressive range of locations, from the bustling streets of Delhi to the spiritual heart of Benaras.

After wrapping up the Benaras schedule—evoking nostalgia for Rai’s much-loved Raanjhanaa—the director has now hinted at the next phase of the film’s shoot in the serene landscapes of Leh, Ladakh.

Taking to Instagram, Rai shared a picturesque shot from Ladakh and playfully captioned it, “Ye 'Leh' ... hum toh Leh bhi aa gaye.” The post, tagged with hashtags like #tereishkmein, #recce, and #lehladakh, suggests that the team is either scouting or already prepping to shoot in the breathtaking region.

View Aanand L Rai’s Post Here:

With Tere Ishk Mein, Rai appears to be weaving love into the very fabric of India’s diverse geography. Delhi brings realism and urban tension, Benaras adds emotional weight, and Leh offers a tranquil, spiritual expanse—each location bringing a distinct energy to the unfolding narrative.

Although Tere Ishk Mein is thematically linked to Raanjhanaa, Rai has clarified that it is not a sequel. Still, the emotional tone, setting choices, and casting of Dhanush in a lead role hint at a spiritual continuation of the romantic intensity that defined the earlier film.

As the film continues its journey across India, anticipation builds—not just for its storyline, but for the visual and emotional landscapes it promises to explore. Tere Ishk Mein is poised to be a love story deeply rooted in the soil and soul of India.