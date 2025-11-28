Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Delivers Mixed Emotions And Strong Performances

New Delhi: The highly anticipated film Tere Ishq Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, has finally hit theatres, generating significant buzz among audiences and critics alike.

Kriti Sanon plays Mukti, a spirited young woman who falls for the fierce, volatile, and rule-breaking Shankar, portrayed by Dhanush. However, fate intervenes, and circumstances separate the lovers before their romance can fully blossom. Shankar’s heartbreak turns into vengeance, setting the stage for a dramatic narrative where he vows to burn all of Delhi in a fit of rage.

Audience Reactions

Social media reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with viewers praising the chemistry between the leads, the intense storyline, and the film’s technical aspects.

Not all viewers were impressed with Tere Ishq Mein. One user called the film “flawed, immature, and deeply problematic,” giving it a two-star rating. While praising standout scenes and solid performances by the lead actors, the reviewer noted that the story and emotions failed to connect overall. Certain sequences were also criticized for being problematic, and Dhanush’s Hindi dialogue delivery was seen as affecting key moments, despite his expressive acting.

#TereIshqMein — FLAWED, IMMATURE & DEEPLY PROBLEMATIC.



Rating:



TERE ISHQ MEIN didn’t at all work for me. Couldn’t connect to the emotions. A few scenes definitely standout, thanks to the solid performances by the lead and some sharp dialogues. But it didn’t make much sense… pic.twitter.com/AfgN8HtEhZ — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) November 28, 2025

Another perspective highlighted the film’s intense portrayal of love, describing it as a story that consumes not just the lovers but everyone around them. This review suggested that while the narrative can be overwhelming at times, the movie successfully captures the emotional intensity and passion of being in love, leaving a lasting impression on audiences.

All these STK,Tamasha, especially the hopeless Saiyaara kids,are about to be traumatized after watching #TereIshkMein.

The film has magically captured the essence of being in love & how it consumes not just the lovers but everyone bound to them. #KritiSanon #Dhanush pic.twitter.com/aS6UhxNEnT — SATYAJIT (@vegbiriyani) November 28, 2025

Kriti Sanon’s performance emerged as a major highlight across reviews. One viewer noted that she “didn’t act, she lived it,” carrying the entire emotional weight of the film on her shoulders. Even though the film had its flaws in terms of story and screenplay, her performance alone was described as making the movie worth watching, showcasing her ability to elevate the material and leave a strong impact on the audience.

If you watch #TereIshkMein for one reason, let it be Kriti Sanon’s performance. She didn’t act, she lived it. she carries the entire emotional weight of the film on her shoulders. The movie has its flaws but Kriti’s acting makes it worth watching.



Overall Good watch pic.twitter.com/6zjPZ4VkpK — ` (@Ranbirhyper) November 28, 2025

Conclusion

With Dhanush and Kriti Sanon leading the charge, Tere Ishq Mein is being hailed as a strong emotional drama that combines raw passion with thrilling storytelling. The film’s mix of stellar performances, memorable music, and engaging screenplay makes it a must-watch for audiences seeking a high-intensity cinematic experience.