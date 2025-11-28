Advertisement
TERE ISHK MEIN

Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Delivers Mixed Emotions And Strong Performances

Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon deliver powerful performances in a romantic drama that divides audiences with its intense emotions and uneven storytelling.

Edited By: Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2025, 01:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Delivers Mixed Emotions And Strong Performances(Image: IMDb)

New Delhi: The highly anticipated film Tere Ishq Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, has finally hit theatres, generating significant buzz among audiences and critics alike.

Kriti Sanon plays Mukti, a spirited young woman who falls for the fierce, volatile, and rule-breaking Shankar, portrayed by Dhanush. However, fate intervenes, and circumstances separate the lovers before their romance can fully blossom. Shankar’s heartbreak turns into vengeance, setting the stage for a dramatic narrative where he vows to burn all of Delhi in a fit of rage.

Also Read | What Sets ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Apart From ‘Raanjhanaa'? Dhanush How His Role As Shankar Brings New Emotional Depth

Audience Reactions

Social media reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with viewers praising the chemistry between the leads, the intense storyline, and the film’s technical aspects.

Not all viewers were impressed with Tere Ishq Mein. One user called the film “flawed, immature, and deeply problematic,” giving it a two-star rating. While praising standout scenes and solid performances by the lead actors, the reviewer noted that the story and emotions failed to connect overall. Certain sequences were also criticized for being problematic, and Dhanush’s Hindi dialogue delivery was seen as affecting key moments, despite his expressive acting.

Another perspective highlighted the film’s intense portrayal of love, describing it as a story that consumes not just the lovers but everyone around them. This review suggested that while the narrative can be overwhelming at times, the movie successfully captures the emotional intensity and passion of being in love, leaving a lasting impression on audiences.

Kriti Sanon’s performance emerged as a major highlight across reviews. One viewer noted that she “didn’t act, she lived it,” carrying the entire emotional weight of the film on her shoulders. Even though the film had its flaws in terms of story and screenplay, her performance alone was described as making the movie worth watching, showcasing her ability to elevate the material and leave a strong impact on the audience.

Also Read | ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Trailer Out: Dhanush And Kriti Sanon Ignite Screen In Aanand L Rai’s Intense New Love Saga

Conclusion

With Dhanush and Kriti Sanon leading the charge, Tere Ishq Mein is being hailed as a strong emotional drama that combines raw passion with thrilling storytelling. The film’s mix of stellar performances, memorable music, and engaging screenplay makes it a must-watch for audiences seeking a high-intensity cinematic experience.

