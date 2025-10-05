New Delhi: The makers of Tere Ishq Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, have unveiled the official teaser of their upcoming romantic drama. With a musical score by A.R. Rahman, the teaser promises an emotionally charged love story that explores themes of longing, loss, and surrender.

The teaser introduces audiences to Shankar and Mukti, a couple seemingly destined to be apart. In a powerful scene, Shankar, fresh from his father’s funeral, confronts Mukti during her Mehendi ceremony, angrily pouring Ganga jal on her and cursing her to have a boy child, forcing her to realise that those who die in love are also someone's beloved son.

Take a look at tere Ishq Mein Teaser Here:

Bollywood Legends and Stars React to the Teaser

Amitabh Bachchan extended his blessings with a cryptic message, “T 5519(ii) - All good wishes Aanand L Rai ji.”

T 5519(ii) - All good wishes Aanand L Rai ji https://t.co/Vde2V4Plhk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 2, 2025

Meanwhile, actor Harshvardhan Rane expressed his excitement on Instagram, saying, “Finally excited as an audience to watch a film after almost 2 years! 1st day 1st show dekhunga.” Sharing the poster of Tere Ishq Mein, he added, “Very few films can make me feel a void in my heart and a burn in my belly. Last time I felt this burn was with the Animal trailer, and this time it is this film #TereIshqMein. I am from a small town, and the last dialogue of the teaser pierced through my brain.”

Watch Animal Trailer here:

Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently shared her enthusiasm for Tere Ishq Mein on her Instagram stories, writing, “Loved the teaser!! @kritisanon @dhanushkraja can’t wait to watch you guys on the big screen! All the bessstt guysss!!” The teaser was released on October 1, with the film scheduled for a worldwide release on November 28, 2025, in both Hindi and Tamil.

Directed by Aanand L Rai and penned by Himanshu Sharma, Tere Ishq Mein features music by A.R. Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the film is highly anticipated for its soulful narrative and stellar performances.