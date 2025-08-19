Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2948253https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/thama-first-look-out-meet-ayushmann-khurrana-rashmika-mandanna-and-nawazuddin-siddiqui-in-never-seen-before-avatar-2948253.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
THAMA FIRST LOOK

Thama First Look Out: Meet Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna And Nawazuddin Siddiqui In Never-Seen-Before Avatar

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal starrer to hit theatres this Diwali. 

Written By Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 10:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Thama First Look Out: Meet Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna And Nawazuddin Siddiqui In Never-Seen-Before Avatar(Image: @maddockfilms/ Instagram)

Thama First Look: Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar this horror comedy stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna key roles. The first look of Thama is finally unveiled by the makers. 

Take A Look At The Post: v

(This is a developing story)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Aditi Rana

Aditi Rana

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK