THAMA TEASER

Thama TEASER Out: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna Bring 'BLOODY' Twist To Love Story - Watch

'Thama' is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, The vampire comedy will hit theatre this Diwali. 

Written By Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 11:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Thama TEASER Out: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna Bring 'BLOODY' Twist To Love Story - Watch (Image: @maddockfilms/ Instagram)

Thama Teaser Out: This horror-comedy stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. The makers finally unveiled the much-anticipated teaser of Thama. The teaser post was captioned as, 'Na darr kabhi itna shaktishaali tha, aur na pyaar kabhi itna BLOODY! Brace yourself this Diwali to witness the first love story in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe. Step into the World of Thama, a cinematic experience unlike anything you’ve seen before, storming into cinemas worldwide. #Thama Teaser Out Now!'

Watch Thama Teaser Below !

(This is a developing story)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

