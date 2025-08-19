Thama Teaser X Review: Some Call Ayushmann Khurrana-Starrer 'Boring', Others Applaud 'Amazing Dialogues'

New Delhi: The makers of Thama have finally released the highly anticipated teaser, introducing audiences to what is being called as the first love story with a bloody twist in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe.

Taking to Instagram to announce the teaser drop, the makers wrote, "Na darr kabhi itna shaktishaali tha, aur na pyaar kabhi itna BLOODY! Brace yourself this Diwali to witness the first love story in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe. Step into the World of Thama, a cinematic experience unlike anything you’ve seen before, storming into cinemas worldwide. #Thama Teaser Out Now!"

Also Read | Thama TEASER Out: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna Bring 'BLOODY' Twist To Love Story - Watch

The teaser has sparked mixed reactions on social media. Some viewers praised the smart editing and intriguing world-building. One user commented, "The teaser was cut smartly without revealing the plot, which worked well. The teaser gave a good sense of #Thama’s world, though I felt a mix of excitement and concern. While some parts impressed, the CGI and VFX still require refinement. Overall, enjoyable teaser."

The teaser was cut smartly without revealing the plot, which worked well. The teaser gave a good sense of #Thama’s world, though I felt a mix of excitement and concern. While some parts impressed, the CGI and VFX still require refinement. Overall, enjoyable teaser.#WorldOfThama pic.twitter.com/W5Z72r20sW — (@AnyWhereDoorz) August 19, 2025

However, not all feedback was positive. Another social media user criticised the teaser, saying, "Cringe Nawaz, weird grading, boring teaser… #Thama already feels like the weakest link in the Maddock Cinematic Universe"

Cringe Nawaz, weird grading, boring teaser… #Thama already feels like the weakest link in the Maddock Cinematic Universe#ThamaThisDiwali #ThamaTeaser pic.twitter.com/gKEKwftm5g — Rahul Soni (@Dilli_Wala_BF) August 19, 2025

There were also fans who appreciated specific elements. One praised the background music and Nawazuddin’s comic timing as “next level,” while another expressed hope for consistent VFX quality and a more mature tone, cautioning, "Delivers exactly what you’d expect from this universe. Now that it’s leaning more into the fantasy side, I just hope the VFX-CGI stays consistent. Wishing for a more mature tone this time… and Nawaz, please don’t go overboard with the acting. #Thama."

Delivers exactly what you’d expect from this universe. Now that it’s leaning more into the fantasy side, I just hope the VFX-CGI stays consistent. Wishing for a more mature tone this time… and Nawaz, please don’t go overboard with the acting. #Thama pic.twitter.com/ukaeJMTCLG — ZeMo (@ZeM6108) August 19, 2025

However another netizen wrote, "POWERFUL BGM WITH A AMAZING DIALOGUES AND NAWAZUDDIN COMIC TIMING IS NEXT LEVEL"

POWERFUL BGM WITH A AMAZING DIALOGUES AND NAWAZUDDIN COMIC TIMING IS NEXT LEVEL #ThammaTeaser #Thamma pic.twitter.com/cnRLRAnojN — (@iAnimalRK) August 19, 2025

Also Read | Thama First Look Out: Meet Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna And Nawazuddin Siddiqui In Never-Seen-Before Avatar

The teaser also hinted at a female-centric storyline, with many noting the focus on Rashmika Mandanna’s character, speculated to be a vampire. One user remarked, "So Thama is a female-centric film. The entire teaser is focused on Rashmika's character."

So Thama is a female centric film. The entire teaser is focused on Rashmika's character. It seems she's the vampire.



Ayushman need to wait some more time for a genuine hit film.#Thama pic.twitter.com/qVlzIkrbpc — आदेश (@ADfanatic_New) August 19, 2025

Thama is set to hit theatres this Diwali, promising a fresh and thrilling addition to the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe.