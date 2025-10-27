New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's horror comedy Thamma faced a clash the Box Office with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat as Diwali releases on October 21, 2025. According to Sacnilk, Thamma is now inching closer to fetching Rs 100 crore.

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 6

Thamma earned around 13.00 Cr India net on its sixth day for all languages (early estimates), per Sacnilk - the trade tracking site - taking the total collection to Rs 91.7 Crore.

Thamma earned Rs 24 crore net on its opening collection, getting a good push due to Diwali extended holiday. The movie has surpassed the lifetime collections of Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya (Rs 68.99 crore) and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (Rs 60.35 crore) in domestic earnings.

Thamma Release, Cast

Thamma is a romantic comedy horror film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Falara. Thamma is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. The story revolves around a journalist who after encountering a mysterious woman, turns into a vampiric creature called Betal and must save humanity from the bloodlust of an ancient evil.