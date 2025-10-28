Thamma Box Office Collection Day 7: Following the success of Stree, horror comedy genre has become a hit. Similarly, 'Thamma' starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna has won over the viewers and how! Thamma clashed with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat as Diwali releases on October 21, 2025. According to Sacnilk, Thamma has crossed Rs 130 crore globally.

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 7:

According to Sacnilk, the trade tracking site - Thamma earned around 4.30 Cr India net on its seventh day for all languages. Therefore, the 7 Days India Net Collection is Rs 95.60 Cr and Worldwide Collection stands at Rs 130.85 Cr respectively.

Thamma had an overall 11.27% Hindi Occupancy on Monday, October 27, 2025. The movie has surpassed the lifetime collections of Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya (Rs 68.99 crore) and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (Rs 60.35 crore) in domestic earnings.

Thamma Release, Cast

Thamma is a romantic comedy horror film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Falara. Thamma is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. The story revolves around a journalist who after encountering a mysterious woman, turns into a vampiric creature called Betal and must save humanity from the bloodlust of an ancient evil.



