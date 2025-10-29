Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2977762https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/thamma-box-office-collection-day-9-ayushmann-khurrana-s-film-inches-towards-rs-110-crore-mark-2977762.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
THAMMA

‘Thamma’ Box Office Collection Day 9: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Inches Towards Rs 110 Crore Mark

Thamma worldwide box office collection day 9 — Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror-comedy Thamma has officially entered the Rs 100 crore club. The film, which was released in theatres on October 21, has maintained its strong momentum at the box office.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 11:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Thamma’ Box Office Collection Day 9: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Inches Towards Rs 110 Crore Mark(Source: X)

New Delhi: Thamma worldwide box office collection day 9 — Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror-comedy Thamma has officially entered the Rs 100 crore club. The film, which was released in theatres on October 21, has maintained its strong momentum at the box office.

The movie has earned Rs 104 crore net in India within nine days of its release and continues to perform well.

On Day 8, the film collected Rs 5.50 crore in India, according to box office tracker Sacnilk.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

organized sling
Formal Sling Bags To Level Up Your daily Fashion
Singapore
How A Dot On The Map Became One Of The Richest Countries On Earth
DNA Exclusive
Is Pakistan-Taliban Conflict Now In Iran’s Hands? DNA Decodes
mens shorts
Stylish Men’s Shorts on Myntra: Trendy Picks for Every Occasion
Europe Tech Jobs for Indians
Europe Is Desperate For Indian Tech Graduates – Here’s How You Can Cash In
Supreme Court
Justice Surya Kant, Wife Net Worth: Rs 8 Cr In FDs, Rs 4 Cr In PF, Gold & More
Perfume
Refreshing Perfumes on Myntra: Scents for Every Mood
women’s clogs
Women’s Clogs That Blend Comfort and Style: Perfect Everyday Footwear
elegant watches
Elegant Women’s Watches to Elevate Your Style for Every Occasion!
India-Thailand
India To Repatriate 500 Citizens From Thailand: MEA