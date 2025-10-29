‘Thamma’ Box Office Collection Day 9: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Inches Towards Rs 110 Crore Mark

New Delhi: Thamma worldwide box office collection day 9 — Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror-comedy Thamma has officially entered the Rs 100 crore club. The film, which was released in theatres on October 21, has maintained its strong momentum at the box office.

The movie has earned Rs 104 crore net in India within nine days of its release and continues to perform well.

On Day 8, the film collected Rs 5.50 crore in India, according to box office tracker Sacnilk.