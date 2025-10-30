New Delhi: Ayushmanna Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's latest outing 'Thamma' has won over the audiences and it clearly shows in the Box office numbers. The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar opened in theatres on October 21, 2025 clashing with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat as 2 big Diwali releases.

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 9

According to Sacnilk, a trade tracking site Thamma collected around Rs 3.25 Cr India net on its ninth day for all languages (early estimates). The total tally stands at Rs 104.60 crore. Thamma witnessed a Hindi occupancy rate of 10.10% on its second Wednesday, added the report.

Thamma is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, after Stree, Stree 2, Bhediya and Munjya.

Thamma Release, Cast

Thamma is a romantic comedy horror film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Falara. Thamma is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. The story revolves around a journalist who after encountering a mysterious woman, turns into a vampiric creature called Betal and must save humanity from the bloodlust of an ancient evil.