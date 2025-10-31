Thamma Box Office Day 10: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Horror-Comedy Surpasses Badhaai Ho’s Collection

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Diwali release Thamma continues to cast a spell at the box office. The fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, the film hit theatres on October 21 and has now crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India.

Thamma Box Office Collection

According to trade portal Sacnilk, Thamma earned an estimated Rs 3.25 crore (net) on Thursday, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 108.25 crore. The film opened to a strong Rs 24 crore on its first day, raking in Rs 55.6 crore over the opening weekend and Rs 95.6 crore by the end of its first week.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | Thamma Box Office Collection Day 9: Ayushmann Khurrana's Horror-Comedy Crosses Rs 100 Cr, Earns Rs 3.25 Cr In All Languages

The film showed consistent performance during weekdays as well, earning Rs 5.75 crore on Tuesday before dropping slightly to Rs 3.65 crore on Wednesday. Despite this dip, Thamma has surpassed the lifetime collections of several earlier entries in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. However, overtaking Stree 2’s mammoth Rs 597.99 crore domestic total remains a distant goal.

For comparison, Ayushmann’s previous blockbuster Badhaai Ho had collected Rs 66.10 crore in its first week, with Rs 3.40 crore and Rs 6.60 crore coming in on its second Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Apologises To Nawazuddin Siddiqui After On-Set Mishap In ‘Thamma’ - Here's Why

About Thamma

Thamma follows journalist Alok (Ayushmann Khurrana), who encounters a mysterious woman named Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna) deep in the forest. Their meeting leads him into a chilling world inhabited by betal, vampiric creatures rooted in folklore.

The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe began with Stree (2018) and has since expanded with Bhediya (2022), Munjya (2024), and Stree 2 (2024). The next installment, Bhediya 2, starring Varun Dhawan and Shakti Shalini with Aneet Padda, is already in the works.