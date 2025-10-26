Thamma Box Office Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna’s Horror Comedy Crosses Rs 110 Crore Worldwide

Thamma Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5:Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror comedy Thamma continues its strong run at the box office. The film has shown steady growth in collections and emerged as a strong performer in its opening week.

The Rashmika-Ayushmann starrer has crossed the Rs 78 crore mark in India within five days of its release.

Part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, the film opened on a high note during Diwali but saw a slight dip during weekdays. However, it seems to be making a healthy recovery over the weekend.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to early estimates, Thamma collected ₹13 crore on Day 5 (Saturday), taking its total to Rs 78 crore net. On Saturday, the film recorded 19.72% occupancy on Hindi screens.

Thamma Worldwide Box Office Update:

Thamma witnessed a significant 30% jump in domestic earnings on Saturday, collecting Rs 13 crore compared to Rs 10 crore on Day 4. In five days, the movie has managed to collect ₹78.60 crore net (₹94.25 crore gross) in India.

On its opening day, Thamma earned Rs 24 crore net, boosted by the Diwali holiday.

The movie has already surpassed the lifetime collections of Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya (Rs 68.99 crore) and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (₹60.35 crore) in domestic earnings.

According to trade estimates, Thamma has earned just under $2 million in overseas markets, taking its worldwide total to approximately Rs 110 crore by Saturday.

With this, Thamma has become the fourth horror comedy from Maddock Films to cross the Rs 100 crore mark, after Stree, Stree 2, and Munjya.

About Thamma:

Thamma is a romantic horror comedy directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Falara. It serves as the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal.

The story follows a journalist who, after encountering a mysterious woman, transforms into a vampiric creature called Betal and must save humanity from the bloodlust of an ancient evil.