THAMMA

Thamma Movie X Review: Netizens Applaud Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer, Call It A ‘Perfect Diwali Gift'

Netizens call Thamma a spooky-yet-heartfelt Diwali entertainer, praising Ayushmann Khurrana’s performance while noting some flaws in the story’s pacing and climax.

Edited By: Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2025, 11:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Thamma Movie X Review: Netizens Applaud Ayushmann-Starrer, Call It A ‘Perfect Diwali Gift'(Image: X)

New Delhi: This Diwali, Bollywood blends scares with laughs in Thamma, a horror-comedy headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. The film, which hit theatres today, marks one of the two major Hindi film releases this festive weekend and is already generating buzz on social media following its first-day-first-show screenings.

While the filmmakers have kept key plot details under wraps, early viewers have been quick to share their first impressions online.

Thamma Movie Netizens Review

“Ayushmann’s the MVP, nailing the emotional bits and comedic timing like a pro,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter). “Rashmika’s solid, though her role feels a tad underdeveloped. Nawazuddin’s villain is intense but occasionally over-the-top, and Paresh Rawal sprinkles in some OG charm. The humor lands mostly, but a few jokes flop hard. The climax? Kinda messy, not gonna lie.”

Another post described Thamma as “a decent emotional drama with a slow first half and a much better second half. The story is fresh and unpredictable at times, but the pacing could’ve been tighter. Ayushmann and Nawazuddin are solid as always, while Rashmika adds warmth. Not a must-watch, but worth a try for the performances.”

Some reactions have been more enthusiastic, with one viewer calling the film “a perfect, high-energy Diwali gift,” adding, “Every single character’s performance was top-notch. This is a film where every actor gives their absolute best. You absolutely must watch Thamma with your friends and family.”

Another social media user awarded the film four stars, praising its nostalgic first half and thrilling second act:

“The core is the storyline. First half is slow but deeply connected – takes you back to those dadi ki kahani days. But brace yourself – the second half hits hard with spine-chilling twists, unexpected turns, and a mind-blowing cameo action entry.”

Viewers also noted the film’s shift toward fantasy, with one post stating:

Also Read | Thamma Trailer Out: Ayushmann Khurrana And Rashmika Mandanna Star In Bloody Love Story This Diwali - WATCH

“Thamma delivers exactly what you’d expect from this universe. Now that it’s leaning more into the fantasy side, I just hope the VFX-CGI stays consistent. Wishing for a more mature tone this time… and Nawaz, please don’t go overboard with the acting.”

About Thamma

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, known for Munjya, Thamma is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe. The film follows historian Alok (Khurrana), who is pulled into a mysterious world of ancient Indian vampires, or betaals. Touted as a "bloody love story," the narrative interweaves horror, romance, and mythology across dual timelines, introducing audiences to a supernatural world rooted in Indian folklore

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

