New Delhi: This Diwali, Bollywood blends scares with laughs in Thamma, a horror-comedy headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. The film, which hit theatres today, marks one of the two major Hindi film releases this festive weekend and is already generating buzz on social media following its first-day-first-show screenings.

While the filmmakers have kept key plot details under wraps, early viewers have been quick to share their first impressions online.

Thamma Movie Netizens Review

“Ayushmann’s the MVP, nailing the emotional bits and comedic timing like a pro,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter). “Rashmika’s solid, though her role feels a tad underdeveloped. Nawazuddin’s villain is intense but occasionally over-the-top, and Paresh Rawal sprinkles in some OG charm. The humor lands mostly, but a few jokes flop hard. The climax? Kinda messy, not gonna lie.”

just caught Thamma on its big Diwali drop, and damn, it’s a wild ride!



The plot?

Two lovers fighting fate, family, and some bloodthirsty Betaals. It’s ambitious, maybe too much at times, but the twists keep you hooked.



— The SohilVerse (@sohilverse) October 21, 2025

Another post described Thamma as “a decent emotional drama with a slow first half and a much better second half. The story is fresh and unpredictable at times, but the pacing could’ve been tighter. Ayushmann and Nawazuddin are solid as always, while Rashmika adds warmth. Not a must-watch, but worth a try for the performances.”

— Filmyscoops (@Filmyscoopss) October 21, 2025

Some reactions have been more enthusiastic, with one viewer calling the film “a perfect, high-energy Diwali gift,” adding, “Every single character’s performance was top-notch. This is a film where every actor gives their absolute best. You absolutely must watch Thamma with your friends and family.”

Movie Review- #Thamma Waowww it's a film that leaves you thoroughly entertained and completely satisfied.

The direction is simply superb, showing a masterful understanding of how to captivate the audience and make the picture look good to everyone.

— Love.prem98 (@LPrem98) October 18, 2025

Another social media user awarded the film four stars, praising its nostalgic first half and thrilling second act:

“The core is the storyline. First half is slow but deeply connected – takes you back to those dadi ki kahani days. But brace yourself – the second half hits hard with spine-chilling twists, unexpected turns, and a mind-blowing cameo action entry.”

#Thamma Monstrous

Deserve 4 star



The core is - storyline. 1st half is slow yet deeply connected and will take u back to those dadi ki kahani days. But brace yourself.



— The Truth Lobby (@thetruthlobby) October 20, 2025

Viewers also noted the film’s shift toward fantasy, with one post stating:

“Thamma delivers exactly what you’d expect from this universe. Now that it’s leaning more into the fantasy side, I just hope the VFX-CGI stays consistent. Wishing for a more mature tone this time… and Nawaz, please don’t go overboard with the acting.”

— ZeMo (@ZeM6108) August 19, 2025

About Thamma

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, known for Munjya, Thamma is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe. The film follows historian Alok (Khurrana), who is pulled into a mysterious world of ancient Indian vampires, or betaals. Touted as a "bloody love story," the narrative interweaves horror, romance, and mythology across dual timelines, introducing audiences to a supernatural world rooted in Indian folklore