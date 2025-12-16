New Delhi: OTT giant Prime Video today announced December 16 as the exclusive global streaming premiere date for the supernatural horror-comedy movie Thamma, following its blockbuster theatrical run. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is written by Niren Bhatt, Arun Fulara, and Suresh Mathew. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, with Paresh Rawal and Faisal Malik playing pivotal roles, and special appearances by Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee, Nora Fatehi, and Malaika Arora. Starting today, the movie will stream exclusively on Prime Video in India and in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

“Thamma is unlike any other supernatural or horror movie, perfectly combining supernatural and horror elements with humor, romance, drama, and a heartfelt love story—something you don’t often see. That’s what excited me the most about doing it. I hunt for freshness and newness in cinema and storytelling, and I loved the script when I heard it. After all the love we’ve received, I’m glad that this unique film is now coming to Prime Video, where it can entertain not just audiences in India but viewers around the world who enjoy unconventional narratives,” added Ayushmann Khurrana.

“As part of our multi-year licensing collaboration with our longtime partners, Maddock Films, we are thrilled to exclusively premiere Thamma on Prime Video globally. The movie, the latest chapter in the popular Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, delivers inventive storytelling, immersive world-building, and genre-blending entertainment. Maddock Films’ ability to blend folklore with fresh, engaging storytelling has helped redefine India’s horror-comedy space, and Thamma carries this legacy forward, weaving supernatural, humorous, romantic, and horror elements into an experience that promises to resonate globally. At Prime Video, we remain committed to bringing distinctive stories to audiences in India and around the world and are confident that this movie will be enjoyed by our audience when it premieres exclusively on Prime Video on December 16, " said Manish Menghani, director & head of content licensing, Prime Video, India.

Thamma Storyline, Plot

Expanding the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), Thamma is a supernatural horror-comedy set in a mythical world. The film follows Alok (Ayushmann), humanity’s last hope, and Tadaka (Rashmika), a mystical being navigating a realm consumed by darkness, while Yakshasan (Nawazuddin), a powerful ruler of darkness, threatens to plunge the world into peril. Blending horror, romance, and comedy, the movie received much love and appreciation from audiences during its theatrical run. Part of MHCU’s interconnected universe, Thamma also features cameo appearances and narrative links to other franchises, including Stree 1 and 2, Munjya, and Bhediya, enriching the overarching storyline and hinting at future crossovers.

Rashmika Mandanna shared, “Working on a supernatural comedy like Thamma was a first for me, and it was truly an amazing experience. The storyline, my character, the scale—everything about it felt just right, making it an entertaining film not only for audiences but also for me. I am thrilled that the film will now reach even more people around the world when it streams on Prime Video.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui further added, “The character of Yakshasan in Thamma instantly caught my attention because it was unlike anything I had ever done before. Reading about mythological beings like vampires is one thing, but portraying one on screen was an experience I can’t truly put into words. The film has received a wonderful response so far, and I am now looking forward to seeing how people connect with it once it starts streaming on Prime Video.”

