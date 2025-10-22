Thamma vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 1 Box Office Collection: Which Film Did Better?

New Delhi: Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's latest outing - Thamma opened in theatres on October 21, coinciding with Diwali along with Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat'. Let's figure out the Day 1 Box office collections of the two big festive releases.

Thamma vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 1 Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, a trade tracking site Thamma collected Rs 24.87 crore on Tuesday, its release day. Last Horror Comedy film, Stree 2 had opened at Rs 35 crore last year. Coming to the second Diwali release - Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat got a great start with Rs 8.50 crore net.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

About Thamma

Thamma is a romantic comedy horror film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Falara. Thamma is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. The story revolves around a journalist who after encountering a mysterious woman, turns into a vampiric creature called Betal and must save humanity from the bloodlust of an ancient evil.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Storyline, Release

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a romantic drama film directed by Milap Zaveri and written by Milap Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh. The film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles. The film was theatrical released on 21 October 2025, coinciding with Diwali.

After Saiyaara's Rs 20.50 crore opening, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has become one of the biggest openings for a romantic drama in 2025.